Dept. of Transportation and Development Announces Bid Results for Statewide Projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that seven projects around the state received bids recently. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $25.5 million.

“We had only seven projects out to bid this month, but every bit of improvement is vital to our state,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “There are several small bridges being replaced, and we have a few overlay projects on various routes. We owe it to Louisiana’s citizens and guests to continually better the state’s transportation system, and that’s what we’ll always do.”

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:

Blackwater Bayou Bridge replacement on LA 410 in East Baton Rouge Parish: $4,908,008.29

Replacement of drainage and White Creek bridges on LA 518 in Claiborne Parish: $5,675,895.97

Replacement of drainage and Prairie Bayou bridges in Avoyelles Parish: $2,080,466.35

Pavement/ Overlay:

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 389 between Monroe Whitman Rd. and Blackmon Ln. in Beauregard Parish: $7,845,158.32

Milling and patching on LA 15 between U.S. 425 and Ouachita Parish line in Richland Parish: $1,649,752.50

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and striping on I-10 eastbound service roads between U.S. 190 Bus and U.S. 190 in St. Tammany Parish: $1,266,374.26

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 848 between LA 561 and Carson Rd. in Caldwell Parish: $2,075,875.20

When bids for projects are received, an “apparent low bidder” is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bids deemed outside of a certain range typically trigger a more extensive review. DOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and workforce issues. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

For more information about these projects, please visit www.dotd.la.gov.