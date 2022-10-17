Dept. of Transportation and Development Announces Bid Results for Statewide Projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that 17 projects around the state received bids recently. Fourteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $68.1 million.

“The projects bid on so far this month cover all aspects of how DOTD maintains our state’s infrastructure,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “We’re pleased to offer everything from bridge replacements to pavement rehabilitation to safety improvements. And we’re not forgetting transportation for pedestrians, as we have several sidewalk and shared-use path projects kicking off.”

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:



Replacement of LA 531 overpass above I-20 in Webster Parish: $19,306,081.44

Replacement of Sligo Road bridges above Gales Creek and Big Bayou Sara in West Feliciana Parish: $7,920,905.60

Repair of bridge deck on LA 151 overpass above I-20 in Ouachita Parish: $4,401,022.55



Pavement/ Overlay:



Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on U.S. 165 between I-10 and Allen Parish line in Jefferson Davis Parish: $10,213,823.11

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 353 between LA 94 and Cypress Island Hwy. in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes: $11,201,521.25

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage along Amite Church Rd. in Livingston Parish: $1,399,541.65

Grading, milling, paving, and drainage on Aydell Ln. between LA 447 and Park St. in Livingston Parish: $1,021,160.76

Grading, paving, and drainage along College Dr. in Rapides Parish: $1,874,626.63

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 976 between LA 81 and U.S. 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish: $1,638,713.00



Congestion Mitigation and Safety:



Signage and pavement striping on local roads in Vermilion Parish: $332,806.70

Signage and pavement striping on various roads in Evangeline Parish: $361,694.00

Safety improvements along various roads in Caldwell, Franklin, LaSalle, and Tensas parishes: $2,352,000.00

Sign replacement along I-10 and I-210 in Calcasieu Parish: $845,928.25



Other:



Sidewalks and crosswalks near Ossun Elementary in Lafayette Parish: $1,559,931.10

Sidewalks along U.S. 190 in St. Landry Parish: $512,683.40

Shared-use paths along LA 303 and LA 45 in Jefferson Parish: $1,204,877.00

Sidewalks along LA 3234 between Puma St. and U.S. 51 in Tangipahoa Parish: $1,950,560.50

When bids for projects are received, an “apparent low bidder” is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bids deemed outside of a certain range typically trigger a more extensive review. DOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and workforce issues. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

For more information about these projects, please visit www.dotd.la.gov.