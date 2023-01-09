Dept. of Transportation and Development Announces Bid Results for Statewide Projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that seven projects around the state received bids recently. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million.

“As we wrap up 2022, the December letting features only seven projects, but there are several major infrastructure improvements within those seven,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “We have an important bridge replacement in the New Orleans area, and we also have a much-needed project to ease congestion between the Sunshine Bridge and I-10, which will greatly improve the quality of live for the residents and industries in St. James Parish.”

Several projects recently received bids and were rejected by DOTD for exceeding the project budgets. Those were for a new bridge over LA 3139 (Earhart Expy.) and rehabilitation of LA 3046 (Causeway Blvd.) in Jefferson Parish, and pavement rehabilitation on Sullivan Rd. in East Baton Rouge Parish. Due to the bid amount for the Nelson Rd. extension, some other projects in Calcasieu Parish may be deferred to a later date. The Sullivan Rd. rehabilitation will be divided into two projects in the future: one for sewer work and one for actual road work.

Additionally, the third phase of the Pecue Ln./I-10 Interchange project in East Baton Rouge Parish, which was let in November, was awarded. However, this award was only made possible after East Baton Rouge City/Parish committed additional local funds to the project.

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

New Bridge:

Nelson Rd. extension and bridge over Contraband Bayou in Calcasieu Parish: $101,710,925.30

Bridge Replacement and Repair:

Phase 1 of Bayou Barataria Bridge replacement in Jefferson Parish: $54,994,064.73

Pavement/Overlay:

Grading, milling, patching, and striping on U.S. 171 between Caddo Parish line and LA 3132 in Caddo Parish: $10,044,949.63

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

Widening to 4-lane on LA 70 between the Sunshine Bridge and LA 22 in St. James Parish: $50,182,110.02

Roundabout construction at PR 929 and Parker Rd. in Ascension Parish: $2,176,838.65

Other:

Sidewalks, ramps, and pedestrian crossings along Manhattan Blvd. between Lapalco Blvd. and Bayou Barataria in Jefferson Parish: $1,337,004.65

Sidewalks at Westdale and Bernard Terrace in East Baton Rouge Parish: $938,846.19

When bids for projects are received, an “apparent low bidder” is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bid prices deemed outside of a certain range or exceeding the project budget typically trigger a more extensive evaluation. DOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and workforce issues. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

For more information about these projects, please visit www.dotd.la.gov.