Dept. of Transportation and Development Announces Bid Results for Statewide Projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that 21 projects around the state received bids recently. Seventeen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $87.9 million.

“We’re starting 2023 with quite a few infrastructure improvements throughout Louisiana,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “This letting includes a lot of much-needed roadway rehabilitation projects that will certainly translate into a smoother ride for those that travel these corridors. These projects will benefit our residents and visitors, as well as the local contractors that will do the work.”

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:

Repairs to Kelso and Ellender bridges along LA 27 in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes: $4,145,668.40

Replacement of Whiskey Chitto Creek Bridge on Carpenters Bridge Rd. in Allen Parish: $3,065,254.90

Interim repair of Hearne Avenue Bridge on LA 3094 in Caddo Parish: $297,000.00

Repairs to moveable bridges on LA 307 and LA 3220 in Lafourche Parish: $445,200.00

Pavement/Overlay:

Milling, patching, and drainage on LA 120 between Sabine Parish line and LA 6 in Natchitoches Parish: $10,781,403.79

Milling, patching, and drainage on LA 155, LA 148, and LA 499 in Jackson Parish: $2,119,567.28

Milling, paving, and drainage on LA 516 between U.S. 371 and LA 792 in Bienville Parish: $2,872,734.70

Milling, patching, overlay, landscaping, lighting, pumping station upgrades, and drainage on LA 182 between railroad and I-10 in Lafayette Parish: $8,609,308.82

Reconstruction of Lakewood Dr. between U.S. 90 and East Heather Dr. in St. Charles Parish: $5,979,591.63

Milling, patching, overlay, striping, and drainage on LA 17 between Richland Parish line and 1.5 miles north of Darnell in West Carroll Parish: $6,876,019.15

Grading, patching, and overlay on LA 661 between LA 315 and LA 659 in Terrebonne Parish: $4,900,814.89

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 408 between I-110 and Lansdowne Rd. in East Baton Rouge Parish: $7,903,825.46

Milling, patching, overlay, and signalilzation on U.S. 80 between LA 617 and Ouachita River Bridge in Ouachita Parish: $5,531,934.08

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 1024 between LA 1019 and LA 16 in Livingston Parish: $918,571.50

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 13 between Lovell St. and 1 mile north of LA 92 in Acadia Parish: $4,216,697.00

Patching on U.S. 90B between Manhattan Blvd. and LA 45 in Jefferson Parish: $6,069,069.00

Patching, overlay, and striping on I-10 westbound and I-610 westbound ramp in Orleans Parish: $618,618.00

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

Queue warning system on I-10 between Grosse Tete and I-10/I-110 split in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes: $7,967,020.41

Flashing yellow arrows throughout Lafayette Parish: $1,183,554.08

Other:

Multiuse path along Meridian Speedway Railroad in Lincoln Parish: $2,935,327.00

Cross drain replacement on LA 121 near Elray Wellman Rd. in Vernon Parish: $490,569.90

When bids for projects are received, an “apparent low bidder” is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bid prices deemed outside of a certain range or exceeding the project budget typically trigger a more extensive evaluation. DOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and workforce issues. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

For more information about these projects, please visit www.dotd.la.gov.