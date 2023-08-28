Dept. of Transportation and Development Announces Bid Results for Statewide Projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that 11 projects around the state received bids in August. Ten contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $70 million.

“In our second month of state fiscal year 2023-2024, we’re pleased to continue letting new projects to improve our state’s infrastructure,” said DOTD Secretary Eric Kalivoda. “Most notably this month, we’ve acceped a bid to rehabilitate a six-mile section of U.S. 90 in St. Mary Parish, which is a major project to improve the future I-49 south corridor.”

Projects awarded and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:

Replacement of Beamon Rd. bridge over Bayou Maringouin in Pointe Coupee Parish: $1,408,482.00

Replacement of LA 321 creek bridges in St. Martin Parish: $4,146,124.20

Pile protection on LA 3011 bridge over Sale Bayou in Terrebonne Parish: $137,240.00

Pavement/Overlay:

Grading, milling, patching, and overlay on U.S. 90 between LA 318 and LA 83 in St. Mary Parish: $51,690,839.11

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 772 between U.S. 84/LA 8 and Routon in LaSalle Parish: $2,844,877.03

Milling and patching on LA 480 between LA 486 and Red River Parish line in Natchitoches Parish: $1,734,909.40

Milling, patching, and paving on LA 623 between U.S. 165 and Camp Livingston Rd. in Rapides Parish: $475,807.93

Milling, patching, and overlay on U.S. 425 between Baskin and Richland Parish line in Franklin Parish: $3,358,896.81

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 135 between Antioch Rd. and U.S. 425 in Richland Parish: $2,862,865.85

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

Turn lane addition on U.S. 61 at Alco Ave. in East Baton Rouge Parish: $626,436.75

Other:

Abita Springs town center sidewalk lighting in St. Tammany Parish: $667,800.00

When bids for projects are received, an “apparent low bidder” is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bid prices deemed outside of a certain range or exceeding the project budget typically trigger a more extensive evaluation. DOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and workforce issues. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

For more information about these projects, please visit www.dotd.la.gov.