Dept. of Transportation and Development Announces Bid Results for Statewide Projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that 26 projects around the state received bids in September and October. Twenty contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $64 million.

“There are several important bridge and highway projects that will be starting soon after these recent lettings,” said DOTD Secretary Eric Kalivoda. “Most notably, there will be a major project to overlay U.S. 61 in Ascension Parish. This department is dedicated to continually improving Louisiana’s transportation system, and we will continue to use every resource we have to improve our state’s infrastructure for citizens and tourists.”

Projects awarded and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:

Replacement of Klondike Canal and bayou bridges on LA 717 in Cameron Parish: $4,105,242.50

Repairs to Boudreaux Canal and Bayou Dulac bridges on LA 56 and LA 57 in Terrebonne Parish: $1,361,211.20

Repairs to Orange St. overpass above I-20 in Ouachita Parish: $1,070,000.00

Repairs to Golden Meadow and Galliano movable bridges on LA 308 and LA 3162 in Lafourche Parish: $1,170,980.00

Replacement of LA 1024 creek bridges near Friendship in Livingston Parish: $1,891,733.15

Replacement of LA 376 bayou bridges in Evangeline Parish: $3,269,635.50

Replacement of bridge on Van Buren St. over Corporation Canal in East Baton Rouge Parish: $794,616.15

Repair of LA 151 overpasses at I-20 in Ouachita Parish: $4,264,497.90

Repair of LA 577 overpass at I-20 in Madison Parish: $2,129,442.00

Repairs to movable bridge over Bayou des Allemands along LA 631 in St. Charles Parish: $297,500.00

Repairs to movable bridges on LA 315 and LA 661 in Terrebonne Parish: $641,900.00

Pavement/Overlay:

Grading and paving on Carey St. in St. Tammany Parish: $969,145.15

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 3229 between LA 482 and N. Toledo Bend Park Rd. in Sabine Parish: $2,500,599.56

Grading, milling, paving, and drainage on LA 1222 between LA 485 and Mallard Bayou Bridge in Natchitoches Parish: $1,898,651.30

Grading, milling, and striping on LA 1181/1182 between LA 107 and M.P. Cutoff Rd. in Avoyelles Parish: $2,073,877.88

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 15 between Slocum and Deer Park in Concordia Parish: $5,538,693.55

Milling and overlay on LA 1-X between Keyser Ave. and Church St. in Natchitoches Parish: $428,587.59

Grading, milling, patching, and overlay on Terrace Ave. in St. Tammany Parish: $475,829.29

Grading, milling, paving, and drainage on LA 40 between LA 25 and LA 1129 in St. Tammany Parish: $5,931,430.97

Milling, patching, and overlay on U.S. 61 between LA 74 and LA 42 in Ascension Parish: $12,759,761.73

Roadway overlays throughout Calcasieu Parish: $1,643,873.43

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

Realignment of LA 3227 at LA 157 in Bossier Parish: $4,189,250.89

Roundabout on LA 1026 at Eden Church Rd. in Livingston Parish: $3,061,380.00

Safety measures at Lower Anacoco Dam in Vernon Parish: $405,045.00

Other:

Downtown Greenway Connector amenities in East Baton Rouge Parish: $482,370.00

M/V D.W. Griffith drydock for repairs, maintenance, and painting: $631,900.00

When bids for projects are received, an “apparent low bidder” is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bid prices deemed outside of a certain range or exceeding the project budget typically trigger a more extensive evaluation. DOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and workforce issues. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

For more information about these projects, please visit www.dotd.la.gov.