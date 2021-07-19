Dept. of Transportation and Development Announces Bid Results for Statewide Projects

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that 14 projects around the state were recently let. Twelve contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $40.1 million.

“This letting marks the beginning of quite a few routine statewide projects,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Of note are a couple of projects that will repair several bridges that were damaged by Hurricanes Laura and Delta, and we’re also investing over $15 million on a much-needed project to resurface 8.4 miles of U.S. 190 west of Baton Rouge.”

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:

Replacement of Boeuf River Bridge on LA 15 in Richland Parish: $7,209,166.62

Electrical and mechanical repairs of bridges on LA 14 and LA 330 in Iberia and Vermilion parishes: $557,900.00

Electrical, mechanical, and structural repairs of bridges on LA 3147, LA 319, and LA 1246 in St. Mary and Vermilion parishes: $495,800.00

Pavement/ Overlay:

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 21 between W. Jct. of LA 1083 and Fairgrounds Blvd. in St. Tammany Parish: $1,856,347.12

High friction surface treatment on local roads in Lafayette Parish: $316,490.50

Patching and asphalt surface treatment on LA 174, LA 2A, and LA 4 in Bienville, Claiborne, and Red River parishes: $1,222,590.10

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 2 between West Carroll Parish line and U.S. 65 in East Carroll and West Carroll parishes: $1,692,360.12

Milling, paving, and drainage on LA 493 between Montrose Rd. and LA 1 in Natchitoches Parish: $2,197,292.70

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on U.S. 190 between Rougon Rd. and 0.5 miles west of LA 978 in Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes: $15,318,212.61

Road rehabilitation, sidewalks, and multi-use path on N. Monroe St. between S. Service Rd. W. and W. Park Ave. in Lincoln Parish: $5,560,438.27

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

Guardrail installation on Grammont St. and Booth St. in Ouachita Parish: $128,305.70

Turn lanes on LA 511 at Walker Rd. and Kennedy Dr. in Caddo Parish: $3,286,552.85

Other:

Sidewalks along LA 24 in Terrebonne Parish: $121,270.40

Sidewalks along Civic Center Blvd. in Terrebonne Parish: $168,542.07

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

