Deputies Daughter Awarded the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship to a Louisiana High for Math, Science and The Arts in a ceremony in the Bossier Sheriff’s Conference Room in Benton on Tuesday afternoon.



Adrianna Grayce Rhodes, who goes by Grayce, daughter of Sheriff’s deputies Capt. Sarah Rhodes and Dep. Ryan Rhodes, was awarded a $500 scholarship for Bossier Parish.



Grayce will be attending Centenary College in the fall and pursuing a degree in Psychology.



The Sheriffs’ Scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program (LSHMP). Louisiana Sheriffs provide scholarships to graduating high school students from each parish where the Sheriff is an affiliate member of the Program.



Additionally, Sheriff Whittington presented Grayce with an additional $500 scholarship that is provided by private donations for children of Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies and staff members.