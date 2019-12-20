Deputies ring their own bells…to benefit the Salvation Army

Will it be the Bossier Sheriff’s Office or Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office who wins the most money for a good cause?

Today saw the fourth year of the “Red Kettle Challenge” for The Salvation Army 2019.

Bossier Sheriff deputies, Posse, and staff members rang their bells for The Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Kroger store on Airline Drive in Bossier City.

“It has been fun to ring the bell out here for the past three years for the Red Kettle Challenge for the Salvation Army. We get to meet all kinds of great folks coming here to the store and just wish them a Merry Christmas,” said Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Sheriff’s Office public information officer. “And, folks are so giving and it’s for a great cause. We’re glad to be a part of it.”

In the past three years, both agencies have raised nearly $13,000 for The Salvation Army by ringing the bell and the Bossier deputies have won all three previous competitions.

All photos by Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune: