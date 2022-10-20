Deputy Honored for His Life-Saving Work for the Third Time

On Monday morning, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented a special life-saving award to a

Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputy in a ceremony at the Bossier Parish Courthouse.



“You being at the right place at the right time seems to be your calling,” said Sheriff Whittington. “I

know you do a lot at the school there, but three times is the charm when it comes to saving the lives of those

students.” Sheriff Whittington awarded Johnson his third Star of Valor award, the Sheriff’s Office’s highest

award.



On September 15, deputy Johnson administered the Heimlich Maneuver on a student who was choking

on a corndog that he was eating for lunch. Dep. Johnson said he saw the student in distress and having gone

through this before he immediately jumped in to help dislodge the food trapped in the student’s throat.



“This was a great ending, yet again, at Benton Middle School thanks to your efforts, Dep. Johnson,” said

Sheriff Whittington. “Because of you, you make all of our jobs worthwhile here in Bossier Parish.”