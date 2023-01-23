Deputy promotion

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted a Deputy to Detective in a ceremony in the
Sheriff’s Conference room at the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Monday morning.
Deputy Jared Vicento was promoted to Detective and reassigned from Patrol within the
Criminal Division. Deputy Vicento is a 10-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office where he
has served as a corrections deputy, a member of the Corrections Emergency Response
Team, Dive Team, Peer Support Team and as a Field Training Officer while in the Patrol
and Corrections Divisions.
“It is an easy decision to promote a deputy with a great work ethic,” said Sheriff
Whittington. “And I am proud to promote you for your dedication to duty here at the
Sheriff’s Office. Keep up the great work.”