Deputy promotion

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted a Deputy to Detective in a ceremony in the

Sheriff’s Conference room at the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Monday morning.



Deputy Jared Vicento was promoted to Detective and reassigned from Patrol within the

Criminal Division. Deputy Vicento is a 10-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office where he

has served as a corrections deputy, a member of the Corrections Emergency Response

Team, Dive Team, Peer Support Team and as a Field Training Officer while in the Patrol

and Corrections Divisions.



“It is an easy decision to promote a deputy with a great work ethic,” said Sheriff

Whittington. “And I am proud to promote you for your dedication to duty here at the

Sheriff’s Office. Keep up the great work.”