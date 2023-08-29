Derek Rainwater, MD, Joins WK Swan Lake Diabetes & Endocrinology

Derek Rainwater, MD, has joined WK Swan Lake Diabetes & Endocrinology, part of the Willis-Knighton

Physician Network. He has broad experience in providing care in the treatment of diabetes and endocrine health and hormone issues. He is focused on identifying technology and treatment that can minimize patient stress as they manage their health.



A graduate of Centenary College of Louisiana, Dr. Rainwater received his medical degree at LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine. He remained at LSU Health Shreveport for an internal medicine residency, following by a fellowship in diabetes, endocrinology and metabolism. He is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.



WK Swan Lake Diabetes & Endocrinology is located at 5341 Airline Drive, Suite 100, Bossier City. Dr. Rainwater accepts new patients and most insurance plans.