Bossier City, LA – Derynda Ozment Boudreaux was born August 4, 1959 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Kenneth Ozment and Johnye Sue Jeter. She went to be with the Lord August 1, 2020.

She grew up in Keithville, Louisiana with her father Kenneth and her stepmother Marion. She was an incredible sister to her brother Danny and her two little sisters Becky and Kelley. She was most definitely a mother hen and protected and cherished her siblings. When she turned 16 and got her driver’s license, she would take them with her everywhere. She was incredibly proud of them and never batted an eye if they wanted to tag along.

Derynda accepted Christ when she was eight years old. She was baptized at Calvary Baptist Church in Shreveport.

She absolutely loved music and played the piano beautifully. She loved singing and in her youth was a member of the choir in school and church. She was of the Baptist faith.

She graduated high school from C.E. Byrd in 1977. After graduation she attended the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She worked in marketing for Dillard’s Corporation in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was in management for Medforce and placed many nurses in positions for patient care.

After her mother introduced her to LeeJ Boudreaux, she knew he was the love of her life. On a fishing trip, having caught a 6lb Bass and overcome with emotion, LeeJ got on one knee and asked her to marry him. He couldn’t believe she said yes, and they were wed in 1991. He adopted her young son, Tyler and they resided in Benton, Louisiana.

Derynda was very outgoing and never met a stranger. She loved riding the Mardi Gras parade floats with her family. She loved to travel to “any place warm “. She will be truly missed by her son Tyler, whom she was very proud of and the father that he has become.

Just last week her two grandsons Brady and Madden had come to stay with her and LeeJ. She loved them dearly.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Johnye Sue Jeter; her brother, Jon Daniel Ozment and stepmother, Marion Ozment.

She is survived by her husband, LeeJ Boudreaux; son, Tyler Boudreaux (Megan); father, Kenneth Ozment; sisters, Rebecca Ozment, and Kelley Kelly; sister-in-law, Patty Ozment; stepdaughters, Becki (Keith) Bass, Bonnie (Clay) Lee, Lynette (Gary), Bailey; grandsons, Trey Sepulvado, Alex (Brea) Lee, Caleb (Kameron) Boudreaux, Madison (Mary) Lee, Walker Lee, Cole Bailey, Brady Boudreaux, and Madden Boudreaux; great grandchildren, Navy, August, Phoenix, and Kingston; nephew, Hunter Brown; and nieces, Elle Brown, Maggie Kelly, CeCe Kelly.

Funeral services for Mrs. Boudreaux will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the chapel of Rose-Neath Bossier. Bro. Brock Childers of First Baptist Church of Sibley will officiate. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will be at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City, LA.