Destination Science camp set for June 26-30

Northwestern State University will host Destination Science, a comprehensive science camp, June 26-30. The experience will include workshops in anatomy, physiology, microbiology, chemistry, physics, drone technology, veterinary technology, and natural science.

The camp is intended for children 10-14 years of age and not recommended for students who have not completed the 4th grade. If a child is 9 years old heading into 5th grade, they would be eligible to attend.

The cost is $125 per attendee. Checks can be made payable to ASM NSU. Payment will be collected on the first day of camp.

Attendees can be dropped off starting at 8AM in the lobby of Bienvenu Hall and picked up in Bienvenu Room 211 between 3-3:30 p.m. Staff can accommodate later pickup times as needed.

Attendees will be exposed to topics in a variety of fields of science, work with various technologies used in research, interface with the faculty of the School of Biological and Physical Sciences and enjoy games and activities.

The registration form can be completed at https://sciences.nsula.edu. Completed registration forms can be mailed to Dr. Christopher Lyles at lylesc@nsula.edu. Forms can also be sent to NSU School of Biological and Physical Sciences, ATTN: Dr. Christopher Lyles, Bienvenu Hall Room 112. For more information, contact Lyles at lylesc@nsula.edu or (318) 357-6514.