Details regarding morning crash on Benton rd.

At 7:46am Bossier City Police patrol units responded to a traffic accident on Benton Rd at Hospital Dr. Upon arrival they found the passenger in one of the vehicles trapped and unresponsive. The Bossier City Fire Department arrived and transported the passenger to Ochsner Health for her injuries. Unfortunately, the 54 year old female passenger died at the hospital from her injuries.



The BCPD Accident Investigation team is currently investigating the crash. At this time, it appears that a KIA passenger car was traveling South on Benton Rd making a left turn onto Hospital Drive. A GMC Yukon was traveling North on Benton Rd and struck the KIA on the passenger side which caused the traumatic injuries to the passenger. Further details of the crash are being investigated. At this time, alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

All roadways involved are currently open at this time.

