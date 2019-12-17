Detectives arrest 10 juveniles for 15 cases of car burglaries and thefts in Bossier City

During the months of November and December, detectives with the Property Crimes Division identified and arrested 10 juveniles in connection with 15 cases across Bossier City.

The crimes were committed in the Green Acres Subdivision, Stockwell Subdivision, and the South Bossier area involving burglaries of motor vehicles, motor vehicle thefts, and stolen firearms.

Detectives recovered three firearms from the juveniles. The firearms recovered have been linked to individual cases and the owners have been notified.

The investigations are still active and more arrests are expected to be made.

While there’s no 100% fool-proof way to prevent all vehicle burglaries or auto thefts, you hold the key to making yourself less likely to become a victim by following these simple tips: