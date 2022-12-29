Detectives Arrest Local Man for Possessing Child Pornography

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old man for possessing several videos

depicting child sexual abuse on his electronic device.



Edilson Emil Marin of the 4000 block of East Texas Street in Bossier City was initially arrested on a

warrant after detectives received a cyber tip about Marin possessing pornography involving prepubescent juveniles on his phone. During their initial digital forensic examination of his phone detectives found three videos of pornography involving prepubescent juveniles. Marin was arrested and charged with three counts of Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles. He was booked into the Bossier Max and has a bond set at $60,000.



This case is still under investigation. Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to

aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965- 2203.