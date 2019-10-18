Detectives need your help in finding a Haughton grocery store burglar

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives need the public’s help in identifying a burglar who broke into a Haughton area grocery store earlier this week.

Surveillance camera footage from the Winfield Road Grocery Store located at 433 Winfield Road shows a young man breaking into the store around midnight Wednesday.

The suspect used a big wrench to break the glass on the front door to gain entry. He then went through the store, stealing various grocery items, candy, and soda.





Detectives describe the suspect as a black male, teenage or early 20s, with a slim build and short hair. He was wearing a dark hoodie and pants along with dark shoes and a beanie cap. He was also carrying a large, dark colored gym bag. The suspect appears to have departed on foot, heading east on Winfield Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or about this case is asked to contact Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100.