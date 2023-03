Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help in locating...

Breanna Gwin, 17 years old, was last seen leaving her home in Benton on March 26, 2023 at 1am. Gwin is approximately 5’4 and weighs 250 pounds. It is believed that Gwin may have been headed to her boyfriend’s home in Shreveport, LA.



If you have seen Breanna or are aware of her possible location, please contact Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division at 318-956-3418 or 318-965-2203.