DiamondJacks casino reopens after repairing boarding ramp

DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel has reopened following damage to its boarding ramp.

The casino riverboat and all amenities are now open after it was temporarily closed Sunday, June 23, due to damage caused by inclement weather.

Overnight, the ramp was repaired and the state has approved the casino to reopen.

“Our priority is the safety, well-being and entertainment of our guests and employees. We thank our guests and employees for their patience during this time,” read an emailed statement from the casino.

The damage resulted from a storm capable of producing 60-mph winds that hit the area on Sunday. The storm also left many people without power.



