DiamondJacks toy drive benefits Salvation Army Angel Tree

Team members and guests of DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel recently hosted a toy drive to benefit the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

DiamondJacks hosted the toy drive on the casino-hotel property from Nov. 1 through Dec. 8. Both guests and team members participated. Salvation Army representatives collected the toys and plan to distribute them to local, needy children.

Paul Hutchens, VP & General Manager at DiamondJacks stated, “It was both a pleasure and an honor to work with the good folks at the Salvation Army and assist them, in a small way, with their efforts. Our team members and guests alike were supportive of this year’s toy drive, and we look forward to possibly increasing our toy drive next year. We hope our efforts makes Christmas a little easier and a lot merrier for many children and their families in the Shreveport/ Bossier area.”

The Salvation Army Angel Tree is a program that gives toys and clothing to families in need during the holidays. Since its beginning in 1979, the program has played a vital role in making the holidays more memorable to children in the Shreveport/ Bossier area. The Angel Tree program matches donors with children whose families are not able to provide gifts and clothing especially during the holidays. The program will provide clothing, special need gifts and other items that children place on their wish list like toys.