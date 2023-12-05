Digital arts students using artificial intelligence in final video projects

Artificial intelligence is beginning to be used in the workplace to replace redundant, repetitive tasks.

But what about in the classroom?

LSUS digital arts professor Jason Mackowiak is employing AI like ChatGPT in his digital video editing class to allow students to narrow their focus specifically on video editing.

For their final projects, students are editing stock video into a cohesive package on the topic of their choice.

Students are using AI to generate a video script and voiceovers for the videos, which are approximately two to three minutes in length.

“With this being a digital video editing class, I wanted my students to focus on editing skills specifically instead of spending time to write a script or do a voiceover,” said Mackowiak, who has tinkered with AI use in past classes. “We’ve developed a prompt with a few descriptives, and we ran those prompts multiple times and chose the best script for each project.

“We removed parts of the script that aren’t actual dialog and then used AI software to generate voiceovers.”

Senior digital arts major Victoria Pouncy appreciated the interaction with AI, even though as a traditional artist she wasn’t sure how she felt about using AI when the class began.

“Using AI to generate a script saved me a couple of hours,” said Pouncy, who is putting together a video on yoga. “Otherwise, I would have had to write the script and tried to figure out what I wanted to say.

“I’m OK using AI to generate wording, but I’m still on the fence about using AI for drawing or design. I have used it to help find art references to come up with ideas if I’m stuck.”

Fellow senior Mason Garner is producing a video about hummingbirds, which are a passion for himself and his family.

“I’m not a biologist, so if I were to write a script for this video, I’d need to do research,” Garner said. “I’m not the greatest writer, so I’ve found AI helpful in generating a script.

“AI is helpful as a tool of reference or for inspiration. On the polar opposite end, it can be used for nefarious and unethical reasons, like generating a bad story about somebody that the audience can perceive to be true.”

The most common AI software used in this project were ChatGPT and ChatAI, although Bing and Canva were also tested.

Mackowiak said he knows professionals who lightly use AI, and he thinks it’s important for his students to be exposed to the possibilities.

“It’s important for them to know how to use this software that’s out there because we’re going to have to do so sooner or later anyway,” Mackowiak said. “AI works in some situations and not in others.

“This project is testing their skills in how to find stock video and use all the video editing skills they’ve learned to create something that’s interesting. AI is a tool that we’re using to hone in on the skills we actually want to test.”

As a university, LSUS is continuing to evaluate the role artificial intelligence plays in academia.

An LSUS exploratory committee produced a best practices document this past May.

Students are discouraged from using AI unless specifically approved by the instructor.