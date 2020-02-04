Dillas Quesadillas to serve up quesadillas to help Benton Middle School

BENTON – Dillas Quesadillas is making quesadillas to help a good cause. This Thursday, Feb. 6, Dillas will set up at Benton Middle School, cooking quesadillas fresh off the grill, with the proceeds going to benefit the school’s recovery efforts after the storms in January.

Pete John, owner/operator and team member for Dillas Quesadillas, said his team will be set up Feb. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in front of the school. They will be selling the Plain-o Chicken quesadilla with chips and queso for $10.

“Our restaurant is committed to helping the community in any way we can,” John said. “And what better way to celebrate this terrific school and all it does within this community than with quesadillas, chips and queso.

“We can’t think of a better way to lend a hand than doing what we do best. That’s what community is all about.”