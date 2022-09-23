The success of the inaugural Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank event held on Sunday evening September 18, 2022 can be measured as a huge success. A crowd of nearly 100 people gathered together at the event for a common purpose. These people are invested in their community and committed to supporting an organization with Bossier’s best interest always at the forefront. In this instance, the organization being supported was Keep Bossier Beautiful.

The event kicked off at 6:30 p.m. at the East Bank District Plaza in downtown Bossier City. Guests enjoyed a sampling of delicious dishes from several vendors in the East Bank District, including Flying Heart Brewing and Pub, BeauxJax Crafthouse, Frozen Pirogue, El Patio Mexican Restaurant, Sugar Sheaux and beverages from Raising Cane’s. Guests were also given a ticket to grab a snoball from one of the newest businesses in the East Bank District, Streetcar Station Snoballs.

“We are thrilled with the impact of Dinner Under the Stars,” said Lynn Bryan, KBB Executive Director. “While its purpose is a fundraiser, more importantly, we were able to bring community members together in order to continue the conversation of how to best serve our city and parish through beautification and environmental responsibility.”

Money raised from the fundraiser (a first for Keep Bossier Beautiful) will go toward helping the non-profit continue its three fold mission of ending the litter problem in Bossier Parish; protecting the environment through recycling and reuse; and beautifying the community. KBB currently has several projects in the works. These projects include: environmental education for students, popup cleanup and expanded recycling in North Bossier. Proceeds from the Dinner Under The Stars event will help to support these projects and more.

Republican Women of Bossier President Jane Smith said: “Republican Women of Bossier, along with our associate men members, know how important it is for our city to be clean and beautiful. We have selected Keep Bossier Beautiful as our community service project for the last two years and we truly feel that a difference is being made. The event tonight was a sell out of all available tickets and a total success. Businesses provided a taste of some wonderful food from their restaurants and store fronts. We can all do our part by volunteering to make our city and parish a source of pride through our efforts of serving Keep Bossier Beautiful.”

Keep Bossier Beautiful’s Lynn Bryan emphasized that the event would not have been possible without a list of extremely generous sponsors and dedicated community partners including: Advanced Air & Heating, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Manchac Consulting Group, Mike McSwain Architect, Ralph Whitley Builders, Finds and Design, Rodgers Homes and Construction, BOM Bank and Red River Chevrolet. Louisiana Green Unlimited provided plants in-kind for door prizes.

“Dinner Under the Stars was also a success because of all the individuals who bought tickets,” Bryan added. “They could have chosen to spend their money elsewhere, but they chose to spend their evening with us and that reinforces how special the Bossier community really is.”

Bryan also said that Keep Bossier Beautiful hopes to make Dinner Under the Stars an annual event.