Courtesy Photo - Over 100 people gathered together for Keep Bossier Beautiful’s inaugural Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank event on Sunday, September 18th at the East Bank District Plaza in downtown Bossier City.

Keep Bossier Beautiful is delighted to offer a unique dining experience this weekend.  Dinner Under the Stars—A Taste of the East Bank is back again this year.  Guests will get a taste of mouthwatering, hand-picked food items from several East Bank District & Plaza restaurants, and sit back and relax to the sounds of Curtis Mills Music on saxophone.

You can still snag a ticket to Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank here: https://www.eventbrite.com/…/a-taste-of-the-east-bank…  Join us and Enjoy the delicious cuisine from popular East Bank District restaurants and eateries, listen to fantastic live music all while supporting a worthwhile and important cause: continuing the mission of Keep Bossier Beautiful.

