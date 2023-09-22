Keep Bossier Beautiful is delighted to offer a unique dining experience this weekend. Dinner Under the Stars—A Taste of the East Bank is back again this year. Guests will get a taste of mouthwatering, hand-picked food items from several East Bank District & Plaza restaurants, and sit back and relax to the sounds of Curtis Mills Music on saxophone.

You can still snag a ticket to Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank here: https://www.eventbrite.com/…/a-taste-of-the-east-bank… Join us and Enjoy the delicious cuisine from popular East Bank District restaurants and eateries, listen to fantastic live music all while supporting a worthwhile and important cause: continuing the mission of Keep Bossier Beautiful.