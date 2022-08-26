What do gumbo, outdoor dining, and keeping our community clean all have in

common? It’s all part of the inaugural “Dinner Under the Stars” event that will allow you to savor A

Taste of the East Bank. Most importantly, you’ll be supporting the vitally important mission of Keep

Bossier Beautiful.



The event will highlight several participating restaurants who are providing a feature item for an

outdoor dining experience in the East Bank District plaza in downtown Bossier City.



“Dinner Under the Stars”: A Taste of the East Bank is set for Sunday, September 18 , 2022 from 6:30 p.m.

– 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each and will directly benefit Keep Bossier Beautiful, which works

throughout Bossier Parish to decrease litter, enhance recycling and beautify our communities.



Diners will enjoy the tastes of favorite cuisine from various East Bank District restaurateurs including

BeauxJax Crafthouse, Frozen Piroque, Flying Heart Brewery & Pub, and El Patio Mexican Restaurant.

The unique experience will also feature the instrumental sounds of local musician Michael Futreal.



Dress is summer casual, and tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite here: https://bit.ly/3Q1sfeU

Join us for an enchanting evening of “Dinner Under the Stars”: A Taste of the East Bank and support the

tireless mission of Keep Bossier Beautiful and its integral place in the communities and schools of

Bossier Parish.



Please help us spread the word about our event, as well as the purpose and goal of our organization.

About Keep Bossier Beautiful



Established in 1985, Keep Bossier Beautiful is a non-profit organization whose identity is rooted in the

drive to end litter, protect the environment, and beautify the community. Powered by genuine support

from local leaders, partners, and volunteers we believe we are making a difference in the lives of our

community members, business owners and those come here to work and play in our communities. To

get involved in this worthwhile cause, please visit KeepBossierBeautiful.com.