DIRECTOR OF BOSSIER PARISH LIBRARIES RESIGNS

Bossier Parish Libraries announced the resignation of, Heather McEntee, from her position as Director of Libraries October 6th on their Facebook page. McEntee has over 20 years experience in libraries, the last 15 of those being at Bossier Parish Libraries where she began as Assistant Director in 2007 and transitioned to Director of Libraries in 2012.

In her tenure at Bossier Parish Libraries, McEntee demonstrated a future-focused mindset, fiscal responsibility, financial growth, and invested in staff and community by embedding the library into the community. McEntee established a Community Engagement Department which has forged close partnerships with local organizations, small businesses, and correctional facilities. The library has also partnered with local public schools to provide library e-cards for all registered students. The creation of this department has leveraged the library’s role as a trusted source and essential part of the community and in 2022 the Community Engagement Department received the Beacon of Hope Award in recognition of the library’s five-year partnership with the Volunteers of America of Northwest Louisiana.

McEntee worked closely with the community, the Library Board, and all staff to create a five-year strategic plan that is community-focused and addresses diversity, equity, and inclusion and made further investments in the community by identifying barriers to library services and policies that may contribute to inequity, which led to several revised policies to remove barriers to access, such as going fine-free in 2018. The library also removed physical barriers to library access by implementing curbside pickup service in 2019.

McEntee states, “Working alongside such an amazing team at Bossier Parish Libraries for 15 years has been an absolute pleasure, and I will miss them tremendously. I am proud of the impact we have made together in our parish, the community partnerships we have established, and the work we have done to bring outstanding library services to Bossier Parish. Because of their dedication to serving, I know the staff will continue to be a positive influence in this community. Please support them as they continue the work.”

To read more about the library’s growth under the leadership of McEntee, visit the library’s website at www.bossierlibrary.org/mcentee