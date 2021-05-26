Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 30 to hold Memorial Day Ceremony



On Memorial Day, Monday May 31, 2021 the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 30, Shreveport-Bossier City will present their annual Memorial Day Ceremony to be held at Greenwood Cemetery at 10:00 am.



The cemetery is located at 130 East Stoner Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana and the public is invited and encouraged to attend to honor the men and women who died while serving in the United States military. Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.



Local organizations may present a wreath during the ceremony and are asked to sign in when they arrive. The Parkway High School Junior ROTC will post the colors and will assist with presenting the wreaths. The guest speaker is Sandy Franks, DAV member and an Air Force Veteran and the Master of the Ceremony is Mike McTiernan, DAV State Commander and an Air Force Veteran.



The Disabled American Veterans is an organization created in 1920 by World War I Veterans for disabled military Veterans of the United States Armed Forces that helps them and their families through various means.



It was issued a federal charter by Congress in 1932 and currently has over 1 million members. DAV strives to insure that, after defending our freedom, our heroes and their loved ones get the care and benefits they have earned.



For more information, please contact Sandy Franks, at 318-470-7899 or sdfranks318@gmail.com.

