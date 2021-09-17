Disaster recovery meeting to be held for agricultural producers in New Orleans

Writer: Johnny Morgan at jmorgan@agcenter.lsu.edu

The LSU AgCenter will sponsor a meeting for landowners, farmers and producers located in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, St. Charles and surrounding parishes who sustained damage from Hurricane Ida.

The meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. at the New Orleans Botanical Garden Garden Study Center at 9 Stadium Drive in New Orleans. The meeting also will be recorded and streamed online.

This event will be held indoors with social distancing and masks required. A maximum of 50 people may participate. Email AgCenter agent Anna Timmerman at atimmerman@agcenter.lsu.edu to secure a spot to attend in person.

The virtual meeting and recording will take place via Microsoft Teams, with all supporting documents and paperwork emailed to growers the afternoon of Sept. 23. To RSVP as a virtual participant, please email Timmerman to receive the link.

Timmerman said federal and state assistance is available for those who sustained agricultural losses due to the storm.

Representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency office in Thibodaux as well as representatives for Natural Resources Conservation Service recovery programs will be in attendance to provide information on federal farm aid.

Several local nonprofit agencies also are assisting growers and will have program information available.