Disaster relief

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Louisiana businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and straight-line winds that occurred June 10 – 18 causing wide-spread damage across the northwestern part of the state.

With the disaster declaration, Small Business Administration (SBA) assistance is available to qualified applicants in Bossier, Caddo, De Soto and Red River Parishes in Louisiana; Lafayette and Miller counties in Arkansas; and Cass, Harrison, Marion and Panola counties in Texas.

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said the agency acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request received from Gov. John Bel Edwards on Aug. 10.

“We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild,” Guzman said.

Ian Snellgrove, director of the Bossier Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said the assistance is available only to those who qualify.

“Persons must make application and qualify since this is a loan at a very low interest rate,” he said. “It’s not a guarantee of assistance and it must be repaid just like any other loan. But, this is an opportunity to seek assistance for individuals and businesses.”

Beginning Monday, Aug. 14, SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Shreveport to answer questions about the disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application. No appointment is necessary. Location and hours of operation are:

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Independence Stadium

Media Room

3301 Pershing Blvd.

Shreveport, LA

Open 1 p.m. Monday, August 14

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Close 5 p.m., Friday, August 25

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize disaster damage from occurring in the future.

Disaster loans up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles.

Interest rates can be as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 2.5 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Interest does not begin to accrue until 12 months from the date of the first disaster loan disbursement. SBA disaster loan repayment begins 12 months from the date of the first disbursement.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.

Applicants may also apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Deadline to apply for property damage is Oct. 10, 2023. The deadline to apply for economic injury is May 13, 2024. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.