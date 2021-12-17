DISCOUNTS HEAT UP AT LOUSIANA STATE PARKS WHEN THE MERCURY DROPS

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Louisiana State Parks are offering a discount on overnight stays to encourage outdoor travel in the cooler months. When campers book one night, they will get one night free when they use the promo code, NORTHPOLE at nine state parks. The online discount code NORTHPOLE is valid on new bookings for both cabins and campsites (excludes Tentrr Sites) at the following Louisiana State Parks: Chemin-A-Haut, Jimmie Davis, Lake Bistineau, Lake Bruin, Lake Claiborne, Lake D’Arbonne, North Toledo Bend, Poverty Point Reservoir and South Toledo Bend. The trip must take place between now and February 28, 2022. Offer not valid on holidays.

“With Louisiana’s mild winter weather, it is an ideal time to explore hike the trails, fish or just relax around a campfire. Our state parks have enjoyed some incredible years recently. We want to make sure we offer our visitors an extra incentive to visit our beautiful state parks,” said Lt. Governor Nungesser. “Our goal is always to attract visitors to the state and offer the people of Louisiana great opportunities to get out and see their own state. We hope this special offer will do that and give families another opportunity to enjoy the holidays and the new year.”

For more information about Louisiana State Parks, go to LaStateParks.com or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook or Twitter.