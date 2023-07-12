Distribution and Possession of Controlled Substances and Illegal Possession of Firearm Leads toFederal Prison Time for Two Men

United States Attorney Brandon B.

Brown announced the sentencing of two men in Shreveport and Lake Charles for their role

in the trafficking of drugs in those cities.

United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Paul Vincent Williams,

38, of Bossier City, Louisiana, to 216 months (18 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of

supervised release. According to evidence introduced in court, law enforcement agents

working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration

(DEA) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were involved in an

ongoing investigation of drug trafficking activities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area.

Through their investigation, agents had specific information that Williams had sold and

distributed various amounts of methamphetamine in February and March 2021. These

amounts of methamphetamine were confirmed through testing by the DEA laboratory to be

a total of 1,250 grams of pure methamphetamine. Agents conducted surveillance of Williams

in February 2022 and subsequently conducted a traffic stop of Williams. A federal search

warrant was obtained for Williams’ vehicle and inside agents recovered approximately 232.2

grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of suspected heroin, 37.4 grams of

suspected marijuana, 56.3 grams of assorted pills, as well as five firearms, ammunition and

over $8,500 in cash. The seized narcotics were sent to the DEA laboratory for testing and the

methamphetamine was confirmed to be 216.9 grams of pure substance, while the suspected

heroin was found to be fentanyl, containing 0.5 grams of the purse substance. Williams

pleaded guilty on March 13, 2023, to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances

and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The case was investigated by the FBI and ATF and prosecuted by Assistant U.S.

Attorney Brian C. Flanagan.

Trevor Selwyn Daniel, Jr., 50, of Decatur, Georgia, was sentenced by United States

District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. to 120 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised

release, for possession with intent to distribute cocaine. On February 12, 2020, Daniel was

stopped by a Louisiana State Police trooper while traveling along Interstate 10. A K-9 officer

arrived on the scene to assist and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search

of the vehicle was then conducted by law enforcement officers, and they found over five

kilograms of cocaine wrapped in bricks and stored in duffel bags in the cargo area. Daniel

admitted that the cocaine belonged to him and pleaded guilty to the charge on April 12, 2023.



This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security-Criminal

Investigations and Louisiana State Police and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney

Daniel J. Vermaelen.