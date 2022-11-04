District 2 Tax Millage

It’s only a matter of days now before voters in South Bossier Fire District #2 head

to the polls where they will be asked to approve a 3.5 mill tax increase to help

update their fire department’s aging equipment.



Providing essential emergency services to the district’s roughly 7,000 residents

spread over about 155 square miles from Sligo Rd. south to the Bossier-Red River

Parish line is at the top of Chief Ryan Foster’s priority list.



“All we’re asking for is the tools to help us continue providing the service our

people in this district deserve,” Foster said. “We’ve always spent our money

prudently and this additional revenue stream will be spent the same way.”



Foster said the milage increase will be a great help to the department, and it won’t

put a large dent in the pocketbook of property owners in south Bossier.



“We ran the numbers and for a home valued at $250,000, the increase in property

taxes would be just a little over sixty dollars a year,” he said. “That’s less than a

cup of coffee a week.”



Fire Chief Ryan Foster said he believes voters in the district understand the needs

his department is facing in times when his budget has not increased to meet the

rising costs of updated equipment.



“Our people in the district have been very receptive to us when we explain what we

need and why we need the additional funds,” he said. “We hope everyone will vote

on Tuesday, November 8. We appreciate their support.”