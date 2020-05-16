District 8L Lions Club donates masks and equipment for COVID-19 testing lab

District 8L Lions Club, comprised of 21 clubs located throughout north Louisiana, recently received a grant from the Lions Club International Foundation to assist with emergency services for medical supplies needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. When the Lions Club learned about the COVID-19 research and community testing efforts being led by the Emerging Viral Threat (EVT) Lab at LSU Health Shreveport, they did not hesitate to offer their support.

In addition to donating 300 medical grade masks, the Lions Club facilitated acquiring three pieces of equipment needed by the EVT Lab at LSUHS: an INTEGRA 12 Channel VIAFLO (a pipette that will be used for serology testing), a Thermo Scientific™ Heratherm™ General Protocol Microbiological Incubator (incubators provides optimal conditions for the growth of microbiology cultures), and a LulzBOT TAZ Workhorse 3D Printer (used for 3D printing needed items like nasal swabs). The masks and two pieces of the lab equipment were delivered to LSUHS on Friday, May 15.

“The Lions Club is honored to be able to provide the Emerging Viral Threat Lab with critical protective gear and equipment needed to continue their COVID-19 testing endeavors. We are proud to support the work that LSU Health Shreveport is doing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is so important in our community and beyond, and synonymous with important values of the Lions Club International,” said Terry Harkey, District Governor District of Lions Clubs International District 8L.

“The Lions Club support of the EVT Lab at LSU Health Shreveport could not have come at a better time as we are ramping up our testing in the community. As noted by the CDC and WHO, expanded testing is a critical aspect of combating COVID-19 as it provides researchers with critical information about the virus so that it can be traced and better treated,” said Dr. Chris Kevil, Vice Chancellor for Research at LSU Health Shreveport.

More information about the Emerging Viral Threat Lab at LSU Health Shreveport can be found at www.lsuhs.edu/research/evt-lab.