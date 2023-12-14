District Judge Lane Pittard passes away

Amber Mc Down, Specht Newspapers



In a somber announcement, District Judge Lane Pittard of the 26th Judicial District passed away on the evening of December 12 at his residence. Judge Pittard, a respected native of Minden, was known for his commitment to justice and advocacy for victims.



United States House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed condolences, stating, “We are saddened by the tragic news of Judge Lane Pittard’s passing. He was a humble leader and a dedicated jurist who served our area honorably.”



Pittard’s legal journey began in 1992 after graduating from the University of Arkansas Law School. Prior to that, he earned a bachelor’s in business administration from Northwestern State University in 1978. His legal career included two decades of private practice in the Shreveport-Bossier area and a distinguished tenure as the lead prosecutor at the Bossier-Webster District Attorney’s office for 14 years.



In 2017, Pittard was sworn in as a 26th Judicial District Judge in Division C, embarking on his second term. Speaker Johnson, reflecting on Pittard’s legacy, shared, “He was a longtime friend who will be sorely missed by us and countless others. Kelly and I join everyone in praying for the Pittard family and the community surrounding the 26th Judicial District Court.”



The loss reverberates through the legal community and beyond, with Bossier Clerk of Court Jill Sessions expressing the profound impact: “Our parish has suffered a tremendous loss at the passing of one of our dear judges, Lane Pittard.”



Despite Pittard’s term not expiring until December 2026, he had submitted his resignation, effective next year. Qualifying for a special election to fill the remainder of the term has commenced, with the election scheduled for March 23.



Judge Pittard’s contributions to Bossier and Webster parishes, his legal acumen, and his dedication to justice will be remembered by many. As the community mourns his passing, thoughts and prayers are extended to the Pittard family and the 26th Judicial District Court.