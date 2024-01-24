Dive into Excitement with Shreveport Aquarium’s ‘One Millionth Guest Celebration’

Shreveport Aquarium is thrilled to announce the ‘One Millionth Guest Celebration’, a spectacular event marking the arrival of their one millionth visitor. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 4, join in this momentous countdown and get immersed in a sea of surprises. You could be the cherished guest who unlocks an extraordinary array of rewards and experiences!

As the aquarium edges closer to this landmark event, every ticket purchased not only brings the them closer to the millionth guest but also offers a chance for guests to make a big splash!

What’s in Store for Guests?

Be Part of History: Each visitor from now through Feb. 4 will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win $1,000 Gift Card.

Exclusive Gift Card Specials: Purchase a $50 gift card to receive one free guest pass, or a $100 gift card for three free guest passes.

Gift Shop Extravaganza: Enjoy discounts of up to 50% off as we revamp our gift shop inventory with fresh merchandise.

Best Membership Special Ever: Buy a regular family membership for $160 and get upgraded to a VIP membership, saving $140! The VIP Sandbar membership includes unlimited entry, additional discounts, two free plush toys, one annual unlimited guest pass, two ‘Believe Lights the Night’ tickets, a Treasure Mine Family Dig, and more.

Honoring the One Millionth Guest:

The lucky millionth guest or family will be celebrated with exclusive gifts, including:

A one-year Open Ocean Family Membership (a $500 value).

A $500 Shreveport Aquarium gift card for retail, camp, and special events.

A $500 gift card for the adjacent Riverwalk Cafe.

A giant turtle plush toy, valued at $100.

Join in this extraordinary celebration and be a part of this history-making event. A visit not only promises a world of fun and discovery but also a chance to win big!

Shreveport Aquarium is located at 601 Clyde Fant Parkway in Downtown Shreveport. Visit www.shreveportaquarium.com for more information.