Dive Into Fun at Camp Aqua at Shreveport Aquarium

What do you get when you merge science exploration and hands-on fun? Find out this summer at Camp Aqua at Shreveport Aquarium. Campers will discover the wonders of the ocean, experience up close animal encounters and go behind the scenes to get up close and personal with sharks, eels, and a host of other sea creatures. Handfeed the rays, touch the jellyfish and learn all about how these animals adapt and survive in their environment. The aquarium will offer different week-long camps from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during June and July for kids ages 6 to 11. Some camps are already sold out.



Planet Protectors

June 7 – 11, July 12 – 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ages 6 – 1 1



This camp is dedicated to our amazing planet and oceans! Campers will:

Meet our amazing animals and conduct experiments to learn more about our ocean friends

Assist with food prep for a few hundred hungry fish and help our aquarists feed our animals

Discover the rocks and minerals that make up our planet by hunting for gems and gold in at our treasure mine

Explore the habitats all around us, learn from a Master Gardener and make some amazing projects out of recycled items

$240 includes camp t-shirt. $15 discount for annual pass members, siblings and multiple camps.



Fantastic Beasts of Shreveport Aquarium

June 21 – 25, July 19 – 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ages 6 – 11



This camp is perfect for those interested in learning the art of Magi-Zoology. Campers will:

Meet and feed some of the ‘beasts’ of Shreveport Aquarium

Hunt for fossils and learn about what fantastic beasts might have been based on fact.

Study the tales of legendary sea monsters from around the world, as well as write and illustrate their own.

Replicate ancient art forms like mosaics and stained glass to create their own beastly masterpieces.

$240 includes camp t-shirt. $15 discount for annual pass members, siblings and multiple camps.



“Shreveport Aquarium is a great resource for ocean education and conservation,” say Destiny Garcia, General Manager. “It is our goal to introduce people of all ages to the wonders of aquatic life to spark compassion and curiosity for conservation and sustainability. Campers are not only going to have a blast in our program, but they are going to learn about things they can do that will have a positive impact on our planet and will be empowered to work toward building a more sustainable future.”



Shreveport Aquarium is located at 601 Clyde Fant Parkway in Downtown Shreveport. For more information or registration visit www.shreveportaquarium.com