Dixie baseball: Bossier All-Stars win 12U O-Zone state title

The Bossier All-Stars won the Dixie 12U O-Zone State Tournament on Wednesday at Osterland in Monroe.

Bossier will represent Louisiana in the Division I World Series Aug. 4-9 in Ruston.

Team members are Easton Beatty, Jagger Bounds, Tre Camacho, Cameron Earley, James Earley III, Parker Harris, Landon Huck, Bentley Reed, Brody Tallant, Cason Tridico and Brewer Williams. Coaches are Cameron Jacobs, Tim Huck and Carlos Camacho.

Bossier went 5-1 in the double-elimination tournament.

They started with a 11-1 victory over the EO All-Stars of Monroe on Friday and a 14-12 victory over the Buckeye All-Stars on Saturday.

Bossier then defeated the Jackson Parish All-Stars 7-5 Monday. They split with Buckeye on Tuesday, suffering a tough 6-5 loss then coming back and winning an elimination game 7–2.

In their final game Wednesday, Bossier won the championship with a 3-1 victory over Jackson Parish.

Bossier took a 3-0 lead after two innings and made it stand up with Reed on the mound.