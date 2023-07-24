Dixie baseball: Bossier All-Stars win 6U World Series

The Bossier All-Stars won the Dixie Youth Baseball 6U T-Ball Regional World Series championship Sunday in Center, Texas.

Bossier rolled through the tournament undefeated, going 7-0. Bossier finished the summer season 22-0.

Bossier began the tournament with victories over Sevier County and the Horns All-Stars (Cleveland, Texas). The followed that with victories over Corsicana, Texas, and Shelby County (Center).

Bossier defeated Tioga 12-4 Saturday. On the tournament’s final day they defeated EMSCA (New Caney, Texas) 17-2 and Shreveport 16-8.

Team members are Baker Robley, Baylor Hudson, Bennett Auler, Brooks Guest, Brooks Lyles, Easton Harvey, Eli Rhodes, Grayson Bryant, Kaison Pittman, Karter Lanier, Keegan Conley and Walker Bagley.