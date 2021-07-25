Dixie Baseball: Bossier City All-Stars still alive in Dixie 13s World Series

The Bossier City All-Stars are still alive in the Dixie Junior Boys (13s) World Series after two days of competition at the Sterlington Sports Complex.

Bossier City, the Louisiana state runner-up, started the tournament with two victories, defeating Marshall, Texas, 16-5, and Dothan, Ala., 12-2, Saturday. They suffered their first loss Sunday to Hattiesburg, Miss.

Bossier City faces Dyersburg, Tenn., in an elimination game Monday at 1 p.m.

Team members are Brady Gaydos, Jax Thomson, Hunter Schneider, Jackson Talbert, Ayden Hawn, Malachi Ziegler, Will Pickett, Landon Rolland, Jack Henry Smith, Daniel Sellers and Drake Bellew.

Matt Gaydos is the manager. John Schneider and Trey Smith are assistant managers.

Bossier City had 14 hits against Marshall. Ziegler went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBI.

Pickett also had three hits, including a double, and two RBI. Smith had two hits and three RBI.

Gaydos had two hits and two RBI. Schneider had two hits, including a triple.

Rolland, Schneider and Hawn limited Marshall to five hits and combined for seven strikeouts. Starter Rolland had four of those.

Five Bossier City players had multiple hits against Dothan.

Thomson went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and five RBI. Smith also went 3-for-4.

Ziegler had two hits and three RBI. Schneider had two hits and two RBI.

Smith started on the mound and allowed just two hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four. Hawn got the final two outs.

(Statistics were taken from the Bossier City GameChanger account.)

Elsewhere, the Bossier City All-Stars won two games in the Dixie 11U Regional World Series in Texarkana, Ark.

Bossier City defeated Tioga 9-2 Friday and Texarkana 10-6 Saturday in pool play. They advanced to the single-elimination bracket tournament Sunday, falling to Pike County.

Members of the state championship team were Hunter Odenbaugh, Hudson Roddam, Tyler Korner, Tucker Devers, Koy Stanley, Judd Crenshaw, Cameron Jordan, Matthew Wallace, Brayden Todd, Colt Herndon, Wesley Hollowell and Beaux Blackmon.

Tony Odenbaugh, Nick Jordan and Jonathan Blackmon were the coaches.

The Bossier City American All-Stars advanced to Sunday’s single-elimination bracket tournament in the Dixie 6U T-Ball Regional World Series, which is also being held in Texarkana.