Dixie Baseball: Bossier City All-Stars win 11U state title, advance to Regional World Series

The Bossier City All-Stars won the Dixie Youth Baseball 11U state championship held July 9-11 at the Ward 10 Recreation Complex in Tioga.

Bossier City qualified for the Dixie Regional World Series July 22-26 in Texarkana, Ark.

Members of the state championship team are Hunter Odenbaugh, Hudson Roddam, Tyler Korner, Tucker Devers, Koy Stanley, Judd Crenshaw, Cameron Jordan, Matthew Wallace, Brayden Todd, Colt Herndon, Wesley Hollowell and Beaux Blackmon.

Tony Odenbaugh, Nick Jordan and Jonathan Blackmon are the coaches.

After losing to the Monroe All-Stars 15-9 on the first day of the double-tournament, Bossier City came roaring back.

Bossier City defeated the Shreveport All-Stars 7-5 and the Minden All-Stars twice 10-2 and 5-2. Bossier City then avenged the loss to Monroe, winning 9-5.

The victories over Shreveport and Minden avenged one-run losses to those teams in the District IV tournament.

