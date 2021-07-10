Dixie Baseball: Parish teams competing in All-Star tournaments

Various Bossier Parish Dixie Baseball All-Star teams are currently playing in district and state tournaments around the state.

Two Bossier City squads begin play in the Dixie Boys (13s) and Junior Boys (14s) tournaments on Saturday at LaSalle Park in Metairie.

Members of the 13s All-Stars are Brady Gaydos, Jax Thomson, Hunter Schneider, Jackson Talbert, Ayden Shawn, Malachi Ziegler, Will Pickett, Landon Rolland, Jack Henry Smith, Daniel Sellers and Drake Bellew.

Matt Gaydos is the manager. John Schneider and Trey Smith are assistant managers.

Members of the 14s team are Dakota Armour, Matthew Carter, Ryland Crawford, Brody House, Beau Hansucker, Ayden Laborde, Gavin Matt, Aiden McCann, Peyton Mora, Benjamin Taylor, Julien Vinet and Tanner Webb.

Scott Gulino is the manager. Matthew Carter, Jason Taylor and Thomas McCann are assistants.

The 13s All-Stars open play in the eight-team Junior Boys tournament at 9 a.m. The 14s All-Stars face Jefferson Parish Recreation District West at 11:30 a.m. in the four-team Boys tournament.

The Bossier City All-Stars qualified for the T-Ball state tournament which runs through Sunday in Ruston. Bossier City finished runner-up in the District IV tournament.

Bossier City and Benton All-Star teams qualified for the 8s Coach Pitch state tournament July 22-25 in Jackson Parish.

Bossier City and Benton teams are currently competing in the 12s O-Zone District IV O-Zone tournament which is scheduled to conclude Sunday in Minden.

NOTE: Managers/coaches and parents may send tournament updates and photos to rhedges@bossierpress.com.