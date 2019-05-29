Dixie Rose Talley Linoski

Bossier City, LA – Dixie Rose Talley Linoski, 84, of Bossier City, LA, passed away May 24, 2019. She was born November 24, 1934, in Plain Dealing, LA. As a child, she moved to Shreveport with her family. She graduated from Fair Park High School early, while working full time. In November 1960, she married Alex Linoski.

Her administrative career began with the Department of Justice. From there, she took a position with the Air Force at Barksdale AFB, where she spent the majority of career working for the 1st Combat Evaluation Group. After 34 years of service, she retired.

Her profession made her an enthusiast for the rapidly expanding areas of technology, which led her to purchase her first computer almost as soon as they were available. She then used the advances in computers and the internet to fuel her genealogy research. A passionate genealogist, she was pleased to trace her ancestry back to the American Revolution. In addition to this, Dixie was a skilled quilter and seamstress, and an avid gardener, with a keen interest in herbs and naturopathic remedies.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee C. and Annie H. Talley, her husband, Alex Linoski, and her sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Alexis Linoski, her son, Alex Linoski, and his wife, Debra.

She requested no formal services and the family has chosen to honor those wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

