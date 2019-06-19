Dixie Youth baseball: 7/8 District 4 tournament starts Thursday in Princeton

The Dixie Youth Baseball 7/8 Coach Pitch District 4 tournament starts Thursday at the Lawson “Bo” Brandon complex in Princeton.

Nine teams are competing in the double-elimination tournament, which runs through Sunday.

The Bossier All-Stars face Union in the first round at 6 p.m. The Haughton All-Stars take on Springhill at 8.

The Benton All-Stars received a first-round bye. They will play Friday at 7:30 aganst the winner of Thursday’s 7:30 game between Blanchard and Minden.

In Thursday’s other first-round game, the Shreveport Nationals play the Shreveport Americans at 7:30.

The T-ball and 7-under Coach Pitch District 4 All-Star tournaments are at the Shreveport Dixie Complex Thursday through Sunday.