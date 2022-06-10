DIY AN OCEAN OF POSSIBILITIES AT SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY

All summer-long, Shreve Memorial Library is encouraging children, teens, adults and families to dive into “Oceans of Possibilities” during the library’s Summer Reading Program. In addition to exploring the ocean depths through reading, the library is hosting a variety of DIY (or do-it-yourself) programs to teach teens and adults how to make their own oceans of possibilities at home. Teens and adults can learn glass blowing techniques, how to sew, and how to start their own home aquarium. Programs will take place at Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish, and all programs are free and open to the public.

Sanctuary Glass Studio will visit several Shreve Memorial Library branches this summer to introduce teens to the art of glass blowing. Participants will learn basic glass blowing techniques and how to become involved in glass blowing. Teens will also be able to paint glass blown flowers during the workshop. Participation is limited to 20 attendees, and registration is required. Sanctuary Glass Studio will visit the following Shreve Memorial Library branches on the dates and times listed below. Please contact the branch to register for the program.

· Tuesday, June 14 at 3:00 p.m. at the David Raines Branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, (318) 222-0824

· Tuesday, June 21 at 4:30 p.m. at the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Ave., (318) 636-5520

· Tuesday, July 12 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, (318) 425-3630

· Tuesday, July 19 at 4:30 p.m. at the West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, (318) 635-0883

Additionally, teens will be able to learn the basics of using a sewing machine at Shreve Memorial Library this summer. Teens will learn key stitches and sewing techniques and will use sewing machines to create a throw pillow. All supplies will be provided for the program. Due to the limited number of sewing machines available, each sewing class is limited to 10 students. The beginner sewing workshops will be held at the following Shreve Memorial Library branches on the dates and times listed below. Please contact the branch to register.

· Wednesday, June 22 at 4:30 p.m. at the North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, (318) 674-8172

· Tuesday, June 28 at 4:00 p.m. at the Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, (318) 869-0120

· Wednesday, July 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, (318) 635-6222

· Friday, July 15 at 4:30 p.m. at the Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, (318) 636-5524

In keeping with the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme, Shreve Memorial Library branches will also welcome Tulley Covington from Aquarium Concepts to lead workshops “All about Home Aquariums.” During the fun and informative demonstrations, library patrons will learn how to set up a freshwater or saltwater aquarium in their home. The program is open to all who are interested in learning more about starting a marine aquarium and to those who are just curious to see how it is done. The workshops will take place at several Shreve Memorial Library branches in June and July. Registration is not required to attend. The “All about Home Aquariums” workshops are scheduled as follows:

· Monday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue

· Thursday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. at the North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street

· Tuesday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive

· Tuesday, July 12 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

· Tuesday, July 19 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue

The “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program is open to all ages, and patrons can participate by logging books online and attending a large variety of interactive, live programs at their favorite Shreve Memorial Library branch. Children, age birth to 10, are encouraged to read five books over the summer, teens age 11 to 17 are asked to read at least three books, and adults are tasked with reading two books. As patrons log books online, they will receive digital badges for each book read. Those who complete the 2022 Summer Reading Program challenge will receive prizes to include drawstring bags, books, pencils and other assorted promotional items. Registration for the Summer Reading Program can be completed online through the library’s Beanstack site at https://shreve-lib.beanstack.org/reader365.

For more information and a complete lineup of Summer Reading Program events, please visit www.shreve-lib.org. Please note that all program dates and times are subject to change.

About Shreve Memorial Library

Shreve Memorial Library transforms Caddo Parish lives with resources, services and support to create a better world. Focusing on service priority areas of creating and maintaining young readers, stimulating imagination, providing lifelong learning, information fluency, and ready references, and informing citizens, Shreve Memorial Library’s 21-branch system is maintained by a parish-wide property tax millage to support the informational, educational and recreational needs of its constituents. For more information, visit www.shreve-lib.org, like on Facebook, and follow @shrevememorial on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. Remember to dream, discover, do – Shreve Memorial Library and you!