Do you Know This Woman?

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help identifying this woman they

said cashed a fraudulent check.



Detectives say this woman cashed a check at the Thrifty Liquor Store in the 1400 block of Airline Drive. Right now, they are actively investigating several leads to determine her identity.



If you have any information on the identity of this woman you are asked to please call the Bossier

Sheriff’s Criminal Division at 318-965-3418 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.