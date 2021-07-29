DoD AND BARKSDALE RELEASE NEW COVID-19 GUIDANCE

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – In observance of the most recent guidance issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Defense, Barksdale Air Force Base has directed all individuals on base to wear face coverings while indoors to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Starting immediately, Barksdale AFB requires all Service members, Federal employees (GS/GG, NAF, WG, etc.), onsite contractor employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while indoors for ALL installation facilities EXCEPT for base housing. To remind personnel, each facility will post signs clarifying mask wear requirements in that building.

All visitors arriving to the base should bring a face covering and will need to adhere to our mask policy.

Alongside these mandatory measures, base officials also ask that everyone on Barksdale take proactive protective measures to protect themselves, their friends and family, and the Barksdale AFB community. Practice good hygiene, avoid touching your face, and practice social distancing.