Does Louisiana Treasury Have Money that Belongs to You?

Beginning October 25th, the Louisiana Department of Treasury will publish over 62,000 names of people in newspapers in the state who are owed more than $44 million. State Treasurer John M. Schroder encourages citizens to check the printed list for their names.

“It is our job to return this money to its rightful owners, and we are constantly getting new money in,” said Treasurer Schroder. “Between financial woes and the rising cost of everyday needs like groceries and gas, finding your name on the list could be a welcome surprise at a crucial time. That’s why I hope every Louisianan pauses to check for their name and the name of their friends and loved ones.”

The list of names published this year includes unclaimed property items received from September 2021 through August 2022 and does not include anything from past years.

The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning this money to citizens where it belongs. Schroder added that whether it was ten days or ten years ago, this is your money, and we will hold on to it for you until you claim it.

Common examples of unclaimed property include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, stock dividends, and utility deposit refunds. When checks are not cashed, accounts go dormant, or the company cannot locate the owner, the funds are sent to the Treasury for safekeeping until the money can be returned to the appropriate owners.

Louisiana law requires businesses to report unclaimed funds to the Treasury when they can’t locate the owners of the money. The law also requires the Treasury to publish annually the names of individuals for whom we received new unclaimed property during the preceding year.

Our website at LaCashClaim.org holds our entire database of unclaimed property records going back to 1972.