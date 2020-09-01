Dogwood water facility to undergo additional work

From The Bossier Parish Police Jury:



Additional work is planned on the Dogwood subdivision water facility Tuesday, Sept. 1 beginning after 9 p.m. and that will require a switch to the Highland Water System for several hours.



Work should last between two and six hours. No interruption in water service is expected.



Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry said the project will permanently connect Dogwood to its new ground storage tank, a move that will increase storage capacity by more than 50 percent.



Landry said additional benefits will be increased water availability with the addition of a new well and no more low pressure or restrictions on water sprinklers.

Feature Photo Courtesy of: Bossier Parish Police Jury

