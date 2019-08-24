Don Duane Trippel, Jr.

Princeton, LA – Services celebrating the life of Don Duane Tr ippel, Jr. will be held at 2 PM, on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Earhart officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the funeral home.

Don was born on June 2, 1968 in Hutchinson, KS. He passed into God’s loving hands on August 21, 2019. He was a 1986 graduate of Haughton High School and a 1991 graduate of The University of Te xas Macomb School of Business.

Don spent his life loving his family, his animals, his friends, University of Texas football, and Dallas Cowboys football. He was a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle and friend.

Don was preceded in death by his mother, Kay LeRiche; maternal grandmother, Leona Ostermiller LeRiche; paternal grandparents, Matilda and Fred Trippel; and his beloved cat, Dillard.

Don is survived by the love of his life, his wife Sarah Earhart Tr ippel; his beloved cats, Colt and Ranger; and his parents, Don and Katherine Trippel. He is also survived by his siblings, Kimberly Tr ippel Daigle and husband Ritch, David Tr ippel and wife Kristy, and Julie Fritz. Also left to cherish his memory and legacy are his niece Alex, and nephews Conner, Dakota, Tyler and Noah.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Port City Cat Rescue, an organization that was near and dear to his heart. www. portcitycatrescue.org/ Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com